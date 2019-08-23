MHP urges compliance with Nathan’s Law

Mississippi state troopers want people to be extra careful when driving during the school year and near schools.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging drivers to keep Nathan’s Law in mind this school year.

You have to stop at least 10 feet away from a bus that’s loading and unloading kids.

You can’t pass until all the children have crossed the street, the flashing lights go off, and the stop sign on the bus is retracted.

“If we can get out there and educate our public and let them know these are what you need to do and the rules you need to follow, we feel it’s very firm and can help,” said MHP SGT Travis Luck.

Drivers could face a $500 fine for violating Nathan’s Law.