Minor Accidents in Neshoba

Thursday, 6/2/22

7:27 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to Williamson Street by a resident that suspected someone was on the way to break into their home.

7:51 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to W. Beacon Street and Hwy. 15 for a two-vehicle accident with no injuries.

9:57 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to Hope Store on Hwy. 488 for a two-vehicle accident with no injuries.

11:39 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies received a call about an eighteen-wheeler on Hwy. 19 S. that was dragging some of the logs it was hauling.

5:52 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 19 N. with no injuries.

8:52 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies received a call from a resident on Road 505 when they advised their daughter’s boyfriend’s vehicle was stuck in the yard and they suspected there were drugs inside.

10:01 p.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for a station wagon pulling a trailer believed to have been involved in a breaking and entering.

 

 

 

