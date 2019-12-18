Missing Canton Woman found dead in Madison County

A Domino’s employee who was reported missing last week has been found dead, according to Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker.

Sheriff Tucker confirmed that the body of 31-year-old Helerica “Latrice” Dortch was found around 11 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Old Yazoo City and Heindle roads in Madison County.

Dortch was last seen wearing her Domino’s attire in Canton on Friday, Dec. 13. Her car was found abandoned shortly after she was reported missing.

Investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crime scene unit were processing the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities say updates will be provided as they become available.