Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians preparing for tribal elections

Campaigning is ramping up in the final days leading into tribal elections for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Those elections will be held Tuesday, June 6.

Voters will be voting on tribal chief and tribal council.

Current chief Cyrus Ben is running for his 2nd term. He’ll speak Friday night at a rally in Bogue Chitto starting at 6:00 pm.

Former Chief Phyliss J. Anderson is also running for the position. She has a speaking event planned Friday in Tennessee and a fishing rodeo Saturday in Pearl River.

The final challenger for Chief is Tarina Kay Anderson of Conehatta.

There are over 50 candidates vying for tribal council position across the tribe’s seven districts.

See the complete list of candidates below.

