Mississippi Fairness Act Signed

The Mississippi Fairness Act has been signed. The bill prevents transgender athletes from participating on girls and women’s sports teams. Reeves said “I never imagined having to say this….. but POTUS Biden left us no choice. One of his first acts was to sign an Executive Order encouraging transgenderism amongst children. So today, I proudly signed the Mississippi Fairness Act. We will protect our young girls and ensure them a fair shot in public school sports—they should not be forced to compete against biological males.” While this is the first bill of it’s kind enacted this year, there are another 20 states considering similar legislations according to the associated press.