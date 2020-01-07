Mississippi legislators starting their new 4-year term

Mississippi lawmakers are being sworn in today to start the four-year term. Republicans control of both the House and the Senate. The opening day is filled with formalities.

The House will elect Republican Philip Gunn for a third term as speaker. Republican Tate Reeves is completing his second term as lieutenant governor, and he will preside over the 52-member Senate on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next lieutenant governor, Republican Delbert Hosemann, will be inaugurated Thursday, with most other statewide elected officials. The House and Senate will both elect new people to the second-highest leadership post.