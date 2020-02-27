Mississippi mulls checking tax info of welfare recipients

Mississippi is moving toward more scrutiny of low-income people on public assistance programs.

The action comes as a former director of the state welfare agency and five other people are charged with misusing money for the poor.

A proposal says the state auditor could check some tax returns to verify the income of Medicaid recipients or people receiving help from nutrition programs.

A bill passed the House on Wednesday after objections from several Democrats. Senators passed the bill last month.

The House made some changes.

The two chambers must agree on one version to send to the governor. (AP)