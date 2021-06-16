Mississippi SBA Offering Tax Credit Web Class Today

Mississippi SBA is offering a tax credit webinar. According to the SBA “many small businesses can still claim thousands of dollars in 2020 tax relief based on COVID-related shutdowns and disruptions. You may be eligible for 2020 employee retention tax credits of up to $5,000 per employee and many other great tax incentives for your business.” This webinar will be hosted by SBA’s Mississippi District office. The main presenter will be Nichole Williams, Community Outreach and Resource Planning Specialist from the U.S. Department of Labor. Time for this event is 11:00am-12:pm today. For more information contact – Jeremy Sanford 601-965-5323 or [email protected] or Click Here to Join