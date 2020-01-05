Mississippi tornado records broken

The National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed Tuesday evening that the year 2019 broke a record for the highest number of tornadoes in a single year in the state of Mississippi.

In 2019, 114 tornadoes hit the state of Mississippi. The previous record was 109 tornadoes in 2008. Three fatalities resulted from the 114 tornadoes in 2019, including two in the Columbus Tornado. Before December, the injury count was 44. That number for December hasn’t yet been added to the records.

Sixty-seven tornadoes occurred in April with 2019 tying April 2011 for the most tornadoes in April in Mississippi on record.

The year 2019 also breaks the record for the most tornadoes in December. Twenty-three tornadoes occurred, breaking the record of 16 from both 1988 and 2008.

April 18, 2019 was the second highest number of tornadoes in a single day in Mississippi with 43 tornadoes. The highest was in 2005 when Hurricane Rita spawned 44 tornadoes in a day.

Tornado records go back to 1950.