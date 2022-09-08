Moonshining and Felony Child Abuse in Neshoba County

JOHNNY ALFORD, 69, of Philadelphia, Abusive Calls to Emergency Phone Services, NCSO. Bond $800.

RICHARD BEN, 43, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

CHARLES BROWN, 33, of Meridian, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court. Bond $600, $0.

WILBERT BROWN, 44, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

TRAVIS L CHAMBERLIN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

WILLIAM KYLEY CLARK, 49, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Felony Child Abuse X 4, Possession of Untaxed Whiskey, Possession of Distillery, NCSO. Bond $75,000, $75,000, $10,000 X 4, $5,000, $5,000.

LARISSA LADELL COLEMAN, 31, of Meridian, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

TYRONE COLLIER, 50, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

MADISON CROCKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0, DENIED.

BRAYDEN CADE DEES, 18, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

KELBY EWON DORA, 44, of Columbus, Public Drunk, Public Profanity, NCSO. Bond $600, $600.

JOSEPH DOWNING, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.