More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $0.

JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0.

MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $800, $60, $300.

PATRICK STOKES, 46, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $800, $400, $300, $60, $800, $800.

ROGER D STOKES, 39, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

VINTRESS L SUTHERLAND, 26, of Camden, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

DAVION S TUBBY, 28, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

TERESA WILDER, 53, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

ADRIAN KEITH WILLIS, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

RENA WILLIS, 43, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.