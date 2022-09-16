HomeLocalMore DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

More DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

AVIANTE MARTINEZ SHOEMAKER, 29, of Decatur, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $0.

 

JIMMY NOVICK SMITH, 45, of Union, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $0.

 

MICAH LEE SMITH, 37, of Hickory, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $800, $60, $300.

 

PATRICK STOKES, 46, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $800, $400, $300, $60, $800, $800.

 

ROGER D STOKES, 39, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

VINTRESS L SUTHERLAND, 26, of Camden, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

DAVION S TUBBY, 28, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

TERESA WILDER, 53, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

ADRIAN KEITH WILLIS, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

RENA WILLIS, 43, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

