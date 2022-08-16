HomeLocalMore Shots Fired and a Missing Man Found After 4-Wheeler Accident in Neshoba

More Shots Fired and a Missing Man Found After 4-Wheeler Accident in Neshoba

Monday, 8/15/22

 

7:18 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a residence on Hwy. 15 N for the report of shots being fired.

12:36 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a disabled vehicle at the intersection of Hwy. 15 and 485.

1:16 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to assist the postal worker who was trying to get information on the vaccination status of a dog that bit a mail carrier on Hwy. 19.

1:17 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to help locate a missing man after he had taken a 4-wheeler out for a ride the night before. After some investigation, deputies located the man who had apparently crashed the vehicle in a creek near Road 723 at approximately 9:45 the previous evening and suffered injuries to his leg and collarbone. He was transported to a hospital by EMS.

5:14 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a disturbance on Railroad Ave.

9:53 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a domestic disturbance on Blount Street.

 

 

