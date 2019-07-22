MSU Riley Center announces 2019 Fall Performing Arts Series

Classic rock, a cappella harmonies, children’s songs, Christmas music and more are coming to the MSU Riley Center this fall, including a special tribute to the legendary Beatles’ White Album.

“The Beatles’ ‘White Album’ is an awesome tribute. Those guys, Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, and Mickey Dolenz, these are all stars that would easily be worth coming to by themselves. They’re going to do some of their own hits, but they combined for this project. It’s going to be a great show,” said the Riley Center executive director, Daniel Barnard.

This big announcement was the first for Barnard, who said he is very excited to be in Meridian.

“The Riley Center is such a special part of town. The community has really embraced it. It’s one of the reasons I wanted to come here. It’s such an integral part of the community. Just to come in and be a part of history is fun, no matter. These are high quality shows and well worth coming,” said Barnard.

Barnard made another announcement about a special project the Riley Center is introducing for military men and women.

“If you see you can’t make it, you can donate those tickets back to us and then we are going to give them to service men and women in the community,” said Barnard.

Tickets and information are available by phone or in person at the MSU Riley Center box office, Monday through Friday.