Multiple Accidents and Disturbances in Leake County

Thursday, September 22, 2022

10:42 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a church on Hwy 35 in the Singleton area.

11:22 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred on the south end of the square.

12:06 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to an area of Hwy 35 across from Discount Depot gas station when several calls came in from someone apparently under the influence.

12:30 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress on Hwy 488 in the Freeny area.

3:16 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to a minor two-vehicle accident on Old Canton Road.

