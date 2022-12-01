Multiple Accidents and Domestic Disturbances in Leake

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

6:34 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Roberts Road near the Singleton area.

6:39 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call reporting a tree across the roadway on Midway Rd.

7:12 a.m. – Leake Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 35 near Pleasant Hill Rd. No one was injured.

10:47 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to Murphy USA gas station for reports of someone stealing merchandise.

3:33 p.m. – Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Roberts Road where the caller said a teenage male was beating his mother pinned to the floor.

5:34 p.m. – Officers responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 16 in Carthage. An ambulance was requested to the scene.

6:55 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was requested to a report of a loader on fire at a chicken house on Highway 13. The fire was reported as under control less than fifteen minutes later.