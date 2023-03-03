Multiple Accidents Reported Thursday in Philadelphia

HomeLocalMultiple Accidents Reported Thursday in Philadelphia

Thursday 3/2/2023

5:52 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 16 W at the traffic light at Industrial Dr.   The accident involved a small SUV and an 18-wheeler.  It was reported that no one was injured.

11:41 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a minor two-vehicle accident at A1 Auto Parts on W. Beacon St.

1:51 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a minor two-vehicle wreck on Bounds Ave. near the Shell gas station. No injuries were reported.

3:57 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies and EMS were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 16 E near County Road 547.  No major injuries were reported.

