Monday, October 3, 2022

7:50 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to Hwy 16 East near Moore’s Pharmacy for a minor one-vehicle accident.

8:25 a.m. – Carthage Police were requested at Westbrook Apartments when a resident there discovered their vehicle had been hit.

12:02 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to Sonic regarding someone in a vehicle causing a disturbance.

1:46 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Hwy 500 in the Lena area regarding hundreds of pounds of stolen copper.