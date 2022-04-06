HomeLeakeMultiple Crashes Keep Leake Deputies Running

Multiple Crashes Keep Leake Deputies Running

by

12:43 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Tribulation Road when they received reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

6:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Storm Road in the Lena area between HWY 500 and County Line Road. A vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the woods there. No serious injuries were reported.

10:02 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to an area of Risher Road when they received reports of a domestic disturbance in progress there.

11:17 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident on McBeath Road off Pleasant Hill Road. No injuries were reported.

