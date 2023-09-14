HomeLeakeMultiple Crashes, Loose Livestock, and more Wednesday in Leake

Multiple Crashes, Loose Livestock, and more Wednesday in Leake

Leake Deputies and EMS were called to a residence on Griffin Ln. just after 1 a.m. for reports of a disturbance in progress.

Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a man walking around in a parking lot, harassing people on Ellis St. at 4:48 a.m.

Carthage Police were asked to check on a man walking in the middle of Williams St. who was attempting to flag people down at 5:47 a.m.

Leake County Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 488 near Laurel Hill Rd. just after 7 a.m.

Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were alerted to 3 black cows out near the road on Hwy 35 N near the Singleton area at 8:10 a.m.

Leake County Deputies were called to a one-vehicle wreck on Hopoca Rd. near Robinson Rd. at 10 a.m.  No one was reported to have been injured.

At 2:51 p.m., Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hwy 16 E in Edinburg regarding a disturbance in progress.

Barnes Volunteer Fire Department, Leake Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 25 near Double C Feed in the Renfroe area at 3:12 p.m.  The vehicle was reported to have overturned.  One person sustained injuries.

Leake Deputies were called to a home on Hudson Rd. at 9:15 p.m. to remove a man from a residence.

