Multiple Disturbance Reports in Leake

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

1:12 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a disturbance at a residence on Cedar Grove Rd near Pleasant Grove Rd.

11:58 a.m. – Carthage Police received a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Neill St.

1:09 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to Hayes St when a caller reported that someone jumped out in front of them as they were driving down the road.

1:36 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Madison St/Lincoln Estates.

