Multiple Disturbances and a Threatening Customer in Leake County

Wednesday May 11th, 2022

8:18 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to the Exxon gas station on HWY 35 South for a customer that made threats toward workers there.

8:18 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a disturbance in progress on HWY 35 North near the storage buildings and the fire department.

11:04 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Martin Luther King Drive.

2:48 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call requesting someone removed from the property at a residence on Kelly Town Road near the Freeny area.

