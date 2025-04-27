Big Deals!
Multiple DUIs and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests

AMY ROCHELLE BURNHAM, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Simple Possession X 2, NCSO.  Bond $600, $800 X 2.

ARA LAROSE CHICKAWAY, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

JENNIFER DUNN, 44, of Meridian, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Public Profanity, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $800, $600.

JOHNATHAN GILBER, 27, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

K’YNIYA DANIELLE HANDFORD, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st. NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

JONATHAN KEITH HOOD, of Birmingham, AL, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $600.

STACEY LEWIS, 43, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

JUSTIN TYLER MCKINNEY, 27, of Union, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

DANIAN RAY POLK, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800.

NATHAN LEE TUBBY, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800.

WILLIE WHITE, 46, of Lawrence, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

