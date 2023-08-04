Multiple Fires Including a House Fire in Leake County on Thursday

HomeLeakeMultiple Fires Including a House Fire in Leake County on Thursday

Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a crash involving a log truck and a passenger vehicle on Midway Rd. near Coosa Rd. on Thursday, August 3 at 6:50 a.m.  No one was injured in the wreck.

Leake Deputies were sent to disturbances at Wilders Ln. and Stribling Rd. in the afternoon.

Edinburg Volunteers, Carthage Fire Department, and Leake County Correctional Volunteers responded to a structure fire on Rice Creek Rd. at 5 p.m.  According to one first responder, only the carport and laundry area of the home was burned.  No one was injured.

Carthage Fire Department and Leake County Correctional Volunteers were called to a controlled burn that got out of hand on Drysdale Rd. at 7:39 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Reformation Volunteers and Leake County Correctional Volunteers were called to Settlemire Cr. for a tree blocking the entire roadway.

