Neshoba and Leake County Election Coverage Live Tonight

Complete Neshoba County election coverage begins at 7PM tonight on Kicks 96 with Neshoba County local election returns. Leake County local returns will be broadcast on our sister station 98.3 FM.

Voters will have their say in Mississippi’s most hotly contested governor’s race since 2003 on Tuesday, as well as selecting six other statewide officials and a host of legislative and local offices.

Locally Neshoba County has five contested races while Leake County will see eight.

Both Neshoba County and Leake County will be electing a new Sheriff. In Neshoba County Republican candidate Eric Clark will face Democratic candidate Ken Edwards and Leake County will see Republican candidate Randy Atkinson and Democratic candidate Wesley Carson.

Other local races in Neshoba County include:

Supervisor District 5: (R) David Carter (D) Obbie Riley

Justice Court Judge 2: (R) Johnathan ‘Earl’ Spears (I) Alex Brown

Constable Place 1: (R) Josh Burt (I) Lindsey Kidd

Constable Place 2: (R) Keith McCrory (I) Desmond Jones

Other local races in Leake County include: