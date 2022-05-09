Neshoba Central rockets advance to North State; softball faces game three

The Neshoba Central Rockets baseball team will play for the North State Championship.

The team advanced to the series with a two game sweep of New Hope over the weekend.

Defending 5A State Champion Saltillo will be the Rockets’ opponents in the 4th round playoff series.

That series will start Friday, May 13 with Neshoba hosting game 1.

Baseball isn’t the only Neshoba Central squad having to deal with a talented Saltillo ball club.

The Lady Rockets will face the Lady Tigers in a winner-take-all game three Monday night in Saltillo.

After dropping game one 3-2 on Friday, the Lady Rockets rebounded with a 9-2 win Saturday in game two.