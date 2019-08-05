Neshoba County Fair Speech: Foster makes run for Mississippi Governor

Thursday at the Neshoba County Fair candidates running for Governor talked issues facing Mississippi and why they should be your vote Tuesday. Robert Foster is a conservative republican who believes that Mississippi education and healthcare need to be addressed. Foster spoke at the Neshoba County Fair touching on several issues facing voters: abortion, healthcare, taxes.

Foster has talked on the campaign trail about administrative costs for Mississippi Education and how exuberant over spending is hindering the school system. Teacher raises should be a top priority for Mississippi and eliminating wasted spending Mississippi Teachers could be put first. Foster believes in vocational trades being taught in schools so that young people, not going to college, are ready to enter the workforce.

Foster’s speech from the Neshoba County Fair: