Neshoba County sample ballots for August primary election

Please click the link below for the sample ballot for the Republican or Democratic Primary Election for Neshoba County to be held on August 6, 2019. These sample ballots include all districts.

Neshoba County Republican Sample Ballot for August 6, 2019

Neshoba County Democratic Sample Ballot for August 6, 2019

Absentee Ballots are available in the Neshoba County Circuit Clerk’s office.

The following candidates have qualified with the Circuit Clerk’s Office as of 5:00 PM on March 1, 2019:

Supervisor – District 1

Keith Lillis (R) (I)

Bobby Joe Lovern (R)

Ralph Nowell (R)

Supervisor – District 2

Kevin Cumberland (R) (I)

Melton Dewayne Bounds (R)

Jay Eakes (R)

Supervisor – District 3

Jerry L. Goforth (R) (I)

Kinsey Smith (R)

Supervisor – District 4

Allen White (R) (I)

Marty Sistrunk (R)

Todd Pilgrim (R)

Kevin Wilcher (R)

Supervisor – District 5

Obbie Riley (D) (I)

David Carter (R)

Jerald McClendon (D)

Chancery Clerk

Guy Nowell (R) (I)

Circuit Clerk

Pattie Duncan Lee (R) (I)

Sheriff

Kevin Baysinger (R)

Ken Spears (R)

Ken Edwards (D)

Danny Carter (D)

Eric Clark (R)

Rudolph Gentry (R)

Coroner / Medical Examiner

John E. Stephens (R) (I)

Tax Assessor / Collector

Mike Lewis (R) (I)

Constable – Place 1

Josh Burt (R)

Mark Flake (R)

Terry Todd (R)

Dyron Talbert (R)

Lindsey Kidd (IND)

Constable – Place 2

Wendell Walker (R)

Keith McCrory (R)

Nathan Sistrunk (R)

Eric Pope (R)

Lane Taylor (R)

Desmond Jones (IND)

Justice Court Judge – Place 1

Paul Payne (R)

Shawn Holley (R)

Justice Court Judge – Place 2

Johnathan “Earl” Spears (R) (I)

Alexander Brown (IND)

County Attorney

Caleb May (R) (I)

(D) = Democrat (I) = Incumbent (R) = Republican (IND) = Independent

Candidates who previously qualified but have since withdrawn their candidacy with official notice to the Neshoba County Circuit Clerk have been removed from this list.