Neshoba Law Enforcement Deals With Reckless Driving and a Livestock Hazard

Thursday 4/28/22

12:41 a.m. – Neshba Deputies were alerted to a livestock hazard on Hwy. 491 S.

2:29 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a suspicious vehicle on Road 210.

3:59 a.m. – Choctaw Police requested the help of Neshoba Deputies to check on an unknown vehicle neat the Pow Wow on Hwy. 16.

4:18 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a disturbance of the peace on Road 444.

11:25 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on the report of several unknown young males running in and out of yards on Road 763.

3:06 p.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was given a BOLO for the driver of a silver Dodge Charger wanted by the Union Police Department.

4:52 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver in a Mustang Northbound on Hwy. 19 S.