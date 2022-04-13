Neshoba Police Check on Prowlers, Burglar and Fire Alarms

6:35 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a fire alarm at the West Philadelphia Baptist Church on Gum Street.

11:00 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to watch for a reckless driver northbound on Hwy. 19 S.

2:02 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Holland Ave.

7:20 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident by Popeyes on W. Beacon Street.

9:15 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a reported domestic disturbance on County Road 735.

9:45 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to shine their light on a residence on Henley Ave. to check on a suspected prowler.

9:56 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a residential burglar alarm on County Road 610.