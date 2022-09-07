New Indictments in Neshoba County

PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0.
MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.
DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED.
JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000.
DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27, of Preston, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.
LAWILLIAM CLEMONS, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.
WALTON C COPELAND, 37, of Preston, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.
TAYLOR MANE DAVIS, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.
THOMAS EDWARD DAVIS, 57, of Hattiesburg, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.
TIKEYA SHAVON DAVIS, 25, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.
SHAWN MICHAEL DOOLEY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $20,000.
THERESA IRENE DUNHAM, 54, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.
JANIYA EDWARDS, 22, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.
JORDAN ELLIS GOSS, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.
THOMAS RYSHUN GRAYSON, 23, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000.
JUSTIN HAGAN, 42, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $75,000.
LEJAMIE HILL, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.
MARTY AMOS JAMES, 40, of Little Rock, MS, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.
TABIAS DEANGELO JONES, 29, of Union, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0.
CEDRIC PACE, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.
JONATHAN PILGRIM, 37, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.
JAMES ROBINSON, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $20,000 X 2.
THOMAS STEWART, 35, of Forest, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0.
KYLE W TOWNSEND, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $20,000.
DOUGLAS SAGON WANSLEY, 38, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $7,500.
JOHNNY TERELL WASH, 53, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $20,000.