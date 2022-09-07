New Indictments in Neshoba County

PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0.

MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000.

DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27, of Preston, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

LAWILLIAM CLEMONS, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

WALTON C COPELAND, 37, of Preston, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

TAYLOR MANE DAVIS, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

THOMAS EDWARD DAVIS, 57, of Hattiesburg, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

TIKEYA SHAVON DAVIS, 25, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

SHAWN MICHAEL DOOLEY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $20,000.

THERESA IRENE DUNHAM, 54, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

JANIYA EDWARDS, 22, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

JORDAN ELLIS GOSS, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

THOMAS RYSHUN GRAYSON, 23, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000.

JUSTIN HAGAN, 42, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $75,000.

LEJAMIE HILL, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

MARTY AMOS JAMES, 40, of Little Rock, MS, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

TABIAS DEANGELO JONES, 29, of Union, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0.

CEDRIC PACE, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

JONATHAN PILGRIM, 37, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

JAMES ROBINSON, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $20,000 X 2.

THOMAS STEWART, 35, of Forest, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $0.

KYLE W TOWNSEND, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $20,000.

DOUGLAS SAGON WANSLEY, 38, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $7,500.

JOHNNY TERELL WASH, 53, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $20,000.