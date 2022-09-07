HomeLocalNew Indictments in Neshoba County

New Indictments in Neshoba County

PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear,  NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $0.

 

MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27, of Preston, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

LAWILLIAM CLEMONS, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

WALTON C COPELAND, 37, of Preston, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

TAYLOR MANE DAVIS, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0.

 

THOMAS EDWARD DAVIS, 57, of Hattiesburg, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

TIKEYA SHAVON DAVIS, 25, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

SHAWN MICHAEL DOOLEY, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

THERESA IRENE DUNHAM, 54, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JANIYA EDWARDS, 22, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0.

 

JORDAN ELLIS GOSS, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

THOMAS RYSHUN GRAYSON, 23, of Meridian, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $50,000.

 

JUSTIN HAGAN, 42, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $75,000.

 

LEJAMIE HILL, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

MARTY AMOS JAMES, 40, of Little Rock, MS, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

TABIAS DEANGELO JONES, 29, of Union, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $0.

 

CEDRIC PACE, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

JONATHAN PILGRIM, 37, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JAMES ROBINSON, 32, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment X 2, NCSO.  Bond $20,000 X 2.

 

THOMAS STEWART, 35, of Forest, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $0.

 

KYLE W TOWNSEND, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $20,000.

 

DOUGLAS SAGON WANSLEY, 38, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $7,500.

 

JOHNNY TERELL WASH, 53, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $20,000.

