A Pair of No-Injury Accidents Saturday in Neshoba

Saturday, 6/11/22

3:59 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to an alarm activation on Columbus Avenue.

10:25 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an accident with no injuries on Railroad Avenue and Rea Street.

10:39 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a residence on Hwy. 19 N. for the report of a vehicle on the road blocking a resident’s driveway.

10:47 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to an accident with no injuries at W. Beacon Street and S. Line ave.

9:50 P.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the complaint from a resident of Kosciusko Road reporting a four-wheeler riding through their yard.