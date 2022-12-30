HomeLeakeNot Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake

Not Crying Over Spilled Milk in Leake

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Utah Road, near the Scott County line, for a milk tanker truck that had flipped onto its side.  No one was injured and no milk was spilled.

7:52 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to cows out in the roadway on Hwy 25 near the Industrial Park and the Leake County bus terminal.  Deputies ensured the cows were put up.

9:44 a.m. – Carthage Police and EMS were dispatched to the parking lot of CVS when a vehicle struck a pole. Two people were transported to the hospital.

9:54 a.m. – Leake County Deputies went to a residence on Midway Rd when the owner reported that someone shot into the home.

11:27 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 16 W toward Carthage.

