November MSU Extension Service of Leake County Events

Sit & Be Fit Classes are held weekly on Mondays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the MSU Extension Service in Leake County and on Wednesdays at the Walnut Grove Library. All are welcome. For more information, contact Toni Boatner at 601-267-8036.

A Christmas Ornament Sewing Class will be held on Thursday, November 9th at 6 p.m. at the extension office. The cost of the class is $5 and you must call the extension office at 601-267-8036 and let them know if you would like to attend. If you do not have a sewing machine, there are a couple available on a first come first serve basis.

The Big Buck Contest, Wildlife Supper & Seminar is set for November 14th at 6 p.m. at the Carthage Coliseum. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a wildlife dish for the tasters buffet and receive one free admission. Door prizes will be given away as well as a gun. For more information, contact Vicki Ganann at 601-267-8036.

LTC Soup & Chili Cook-Off will be held at the MSU Extension Service Leake County Office on Wednesday, November 15th at 11 a.m. The public is invited to participate and enter a dish for judging. For more information, contact Toni Boatner at 601-267-8036.

The Monthly Visual Arts Program is scheduled for Thursday, November 16th at 3:30 p.m. at the MSU Extension Service Leake County Office. The cost per person is $3 and you are asked to contact the extension office at 601-267-8036 if you plan to attend.

The 4H Rabbit Club will meet on Thursday, November 16th at 6 p.m. at the extension office. All 4H members currently showing or interested in showing should attend. For more information, contact Vicki Ganann at 601-267-8036.

A Winter Wonderland Holiday Workshop is planned for November 30th from 4-5 p.m. for anyone ages 5 and up. Participants will decorate cookies and create a craft just in time to start the holiday season. Anyone under the age of 8 years must have an adult accompanying them. If interested in attending, please call the extension office at 601-267-8036.

