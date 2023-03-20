HomeLocalNow Accepting Applications for 2023 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

Now Accepting Applications for 2023 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

Calling all Mississippi Songwriters and music lovers!

Applications for the 2023 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year are now available. Applications will be open through April 30th.

Submit your ORIGINAL song for the chance to be one of fifteen select finalists to perform in this year’s show on Saturday, June 24th at Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music’s Ellis Theater in Philadelphia! Mississippi residents only, please.

Click here for information on Mississippi Songwriter of the Year and to APPLY NOW!!

 

