Open Arms Curbside Food Distribution Tomorrow

Open Arms food distribution continues tomorrow afternoon. All are welcome. Open Arms Inc. reminds us that if you know family, friends, or neighbors who may benefit from food staples during this current economic crisis, share the details. Food distribution is between 3:45-5:15 pm. Additional details and guidelines below.

*STAY in your vehicle. *Roll down your passenger window. *One bag per vehicle. *Distribution will cease at 5:15 PM or when all bags have been distributed.