Pair of suspects surrender in fatal Aug. 21 shooting

Two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting near a school in Kosciusko are in custody.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said Stephen Adams and Ruben Bell turned themselves in at the Kosciusko Police Department at 10:45 a.m. Monday.

The two were both then arrested and processed on the charge of murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

One person died and another was injured in the Aug. 21 afternoon shooting at the corner of Highway 43 North and 4th Avenue.

Bond for both men was set at $200,000 on the murder charge and $50,000 on the gun charge.

After processing they were both transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility.

Chief Dew thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force for its assistance in the investigation.