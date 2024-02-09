Pearl River man pleads guilty to methamphetamine charges

Jackson, Miss. – A Neshoba County man pleaded guilty to possession of 26 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in the Pearl River Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

According to court documents, in April of 2022, Marcus Tubby, Jr., 31, possessed 26 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Tubby was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2023.

Tubby is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Todd Gee, Acting Special Agent in Charge Steven Hofer of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Whitney Woodruff, Regional Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian K. Burns prosecuted the case.