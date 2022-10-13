Person Shot Today in Leake County

Thursday, October 13, 2022

At 2:44 p.m., Leake Deputies were dispatched to Baptist Leake Emergency Room for a patient there who had been shot. Our last update on the patient was that they were conscious and speaking and were to be transported to University Hospital in Jackson. It is unclear at this time how the person was shot.

9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress.

1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter.

3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible drug activity on Cook St.