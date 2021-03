An arrest has been made in a recent auto burglary. The Philadelphia Police Department announced that they would like to thank the public and everyone who offered tips that led to the apprehension of the suspect involved in an auto burglary on Center Avenue the night of 3-13-21. After further investigation, Nicholas Catchings of Philadelphia was charged with this auto burglary. The case has been forward to the District Attorney’s office for consideration by the next Grand Jury.