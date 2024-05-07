Philadelphia man sentenced to 130 Months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

HomeLeakePhiladelphia man sentenced to 130 Months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Jackson, Miss. – A Philadelphia, Mississippi man was sentenced to 130 months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine near the Pearl River Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Darrell McBeath, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on May 3, 2024.

In September of 2023, a federal grand jury indicted Darrell McBeath for his role in the distribution of methamphetamine.  On December 14, 2023, McBeath entered a plea of guilty to the charge.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee of the Southern District of Mississippi, Regional Agent in Charge Whitney Woodruff of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Anessa Daniels-McCaw of the Drug Enforcement Administration made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, the U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian K. Burns.

