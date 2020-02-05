Philadelphia Mayor speaks out on Saturday night’s shooting

“If you’re coming to do something wrong, stay away. Those of you who are participating with those outside who are wrong, you go over there where they are, but don’t bring it to Philadelphia,” said Mayor James Young about Saturday’s shooting at the Train Depot that sent four victims to the hospital.

Mayor Young said those involved are not believed to be from Philadelphia.

“We just have a problem with the people coming in. I think these guys were coming from out of town. You have people that are hanging around and I guess they came to get even with somebody. Words kind of fail me to describe how someone else can put other’s lives in jeopardy,” said Mayor Young.

Mayor Young said the city may have to re-evaluate its rental facility process, because the train depot was rented out for a 16-year-old’s birthday party, an event he said should have been harmless.

“We’re going to have to look at a lot of things moving forward, especially programs that happen within our city buildings. We will not tolerate that. If it takes them having to get security or background checks before we let anyone use it, that’s what’s going to have to happen,” said Young.

Young said he doesn’t believe Philadelphia residents have a reason to fear, but like the police department, he is encouraging all witnesses to speak up.

“If you can come forward with some I.D. we can take some of these guys off the street. It takes everybody working together. You know, we try to make this community as safe as possible and we will continue to do so, but we need help from every corner of our community,” said Young.

Investigators said they are gathering all available evidence including surveillance footage and witness testimony.

The victim’s conditions or identities have not been released.