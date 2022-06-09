Philadelphia native named as newest member of New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame

A Philadelphia native will be one of two new inductees into the New Orleans Saints’ Hall of Fame.

The team announced Thursday that Fred McAafee will be honored with induction during this fall.

McAfee played 10 seasons total for the Saints as a running back and special teams player. He first played for the team from 1991 – 1993 and again from 2000 – 2006.

Prior to his time in the NFL, the former Philadelphia Tornado played college football at Mississippi College.

Since retiring from his playing career, McAfee has continued to work for the Saints organization.

He is currently the Vice President of Player Engagement.

Joining McAfee in the 2022 Hall of Flame class is former Saints/LSU wide receiver Devery Henderson. Additionally, trainer Ken Mangum, also a Mississippi native, will receive the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award for his 40 plus years of work with the Saints organization.

The two will be honored during the weekend of October 28 – 30, culminating with the Saints game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Read more about McAfee’s HOF induction at www.neworleanssaints.com.