Philadelphia-Neshoba County 66th annual CDP banquet

It was a big day for the Philadelphia – Neshoba County Community Development Partnership.

The CDP hosted its 66th annual banquet at the Neshoba County Coliseum, last night. People gathered listening to several speakers including this year’s guest speaker, former MLB player Jim Morris, whose life story inspired the 2002 Disney movie, The Rookie, starring Dennis Quaid. CDP President David Vowell said the banquet is a chance to come together and celebrate the community and local businesses.

“Well, we’re very fortunate in this community. We have a lot of good things going and this is an opportunity for us to honor our small businesses, larger businesses and put a special emphasis on our citizen of the year, but just to have our people in, have a good night,” said Vowell.

Nancy Yates was awarded citizen of the year, while Central Electric Power Association was chosen as big business of the year and Quality Hospice Care was chosen as the small business of the year.