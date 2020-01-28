Philadelphia police investigating multiple commercial burglaries

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several weekend burglaries.

The first was Saturday at WHOC, a radio station on West Beacon Street. Investigators said a small safe was stolen.

On Sunday, officers responded to two burglaries right next to each other. Both Glassworx and Hilton Spears Custom Cabinets, located on Weyerhaeuser Street, showed signs of forced entry. Investigators said the offices of both businesses were left in disarray.

Later on Sunday officers responded to one more burglary at Hodge Orthodontics on Hospital Street. The business also showed signs of forced entry and someone rummaged through the office.

Investigators said it is possible all four burglaries are connected. If you have any information on these crimes, contact the Philadelphia Police Department.