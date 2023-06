Neshoba Central High School recently held a ribbon cutting for its new baseball and softball field house.

The 6,200 square foot facility houses locker rooms for both teams, a weight room, laundry facility, and offices for coaches.

The new building also has public restrooms for fans or visitors watching a baseball or softball game.

Head baseball coach Johnathan Jones said most of the work inside is complete, but there’s more being done to finish outside and around the facility.