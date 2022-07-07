Photo: Road closures due to Choctaw Indian Fair

Some roads on the Choctaw Indian Reservation are going to be temporarily closed due to the ongoing Choctaw Indian Fair.

Recreation Road from St. Therese Catholic Church to the road behind the Tribal Office and Industrial Road at Food Distribution to Recreation Road will be closed nightly from 5:00 pm – midnight.

The closures are in effect through Tuesday, July 12.

Parking is available at the CCHS Baseball and Softball field lots. Elderly, disabled and handicap parking is still available at the High School Loop.