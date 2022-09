Monday, September 26, 2022

Leake County Deputies received a call just before 2pm reporting a person driving a white Ford F150 damaged property at Edinburg Attendance Center and stole some large metal filing cabinets. The vehicle was pulled over on Hwy 16 West in Carthage near Walmart and the driver was taken into custody by Leake Deputies.

3:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies dispatched to a residence on Terry Rd for a report of domestic violence.