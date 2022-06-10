Prowlers and a Search For a Vehicle in Neshoba involved in a Shooting in Lauderdale

Thursday, 6/10/22

2:18 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of suspicious people walking in the street on Valley View Drive.

6:18 p.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was given a BOLO for a vehicle involved in a shooting involving an officer out of Lauderdale County possibly headed toward Neshoba on Hwy. 19.

9:02 p.m. Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a suspicious vehicle parked at the Herbert Springs Church on Hwy 491 S.

10:10 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to make a welfare check on a resident on Road 325.

10:54 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to check on a suspicious vehicle on A Ave.