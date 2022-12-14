HomeLeakeRainy Days Don’t Keep Thieves Away in Leake

Rainy Days Don’t Keep Thieves Away in Leake

by

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

11:20 a.m. – Leake Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were alerted to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 25 near Wiggins Loop Rd. No injuries were reported.

11:45 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting that a shed had been broken into on Hwy 13 North in Lena. Multiple items of value were stolen from the shed.

12:58 p.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in progress at a residence on Old Robinson Rd.

3:42 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers dispatched to the Natchez Trace between Terry Rd and Bell Rd when they received reports of a tree down across the roadway.

4:06 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an alarm on Broadmore Rd in Lena. It was reported that someone was on the property stealing things.

4:06 p.m. – Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Leake Deputies were called to Pearl Hill Rd near Lighthouse Baptist Church where a bridge was flooded.

