Random Shots Fired and a Motorcycle Accident With Injuries in Neshoba

Tuesday, 7/13/22

2:47 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to the Shell Station on W Beacon Street for a disruptive customer.

2:03 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies received a call about a vehicle on Road 612 with the passenger randomly shooing into the air from out of the vehicle.

2:24 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Road 838.

6:01 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a disturbance involving the son of a resident on Ray Road.

6:21 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle accident with injuries and the vehicle in the ditch on Road 347.